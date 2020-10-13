Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Max Fried discusses Braves' NLCS Game 1 win over Dodgers with MLB on FOX crew

FOX Sports Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Max Fried discusses Braves' NLCS Game 1 win over Dodgers with MLB on FOX crewFollowing the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Braves SP Max Fried joined the MLB on FOX crew. Hear Max discuss the win, how he attacked Dodgers hitters and much more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1

Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1 01:29

 The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms [Video]

NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms

SportsPulse: The Dodgers and Braves are set to square off in the NLCS and while most would look to the impressive list of hitters on both sides, it may be the pitching that steals the show

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:08Published
Twins both win their club's championships on the same day [Video]

Twins both win their club's championships on the same day

Meet Britain's best golfing twins - a brother and sister who both won their club championships on the same day aged 16.Calum and Maya Fitzgerald recently triumphed in the men's and ladies' competitions..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
MLB on FOX crew on where Dodgers must turn after Kenley Jansen meltdown [Video]

MLB on FOX crew on where Dodgers must turn after Kenley Jansen meltdown

The MLB on FOX crew discusses closer options for the Los Angeles Dodgers after Kenley Jansen struggled again, allowing two runs in 2/3 innings on Wednesday night in a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Max Fried discusses Braves’ NLCS Game 1 win over Dodgers with MLB on FOX crew

Max Fried discusses Braves’ NLCS Game 1 win over Dodgers with MLB on FOX crew Following the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Braves SP Max Fried joined the MLB on...
FOX Sports

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager walks through NLCS Game 5 win with the MLB on FOX crew

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager walks through NLCS Game 5 win with the MLB on FOX crew Corey Seager joined the MLB on FOX team following the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 5 NLCS win over the Atlanta Braves. Hear what Corey has to say about the Dodgers...
FOX Sports

Ian Anderson walks through NLCS Game 2 start, a Braves 8-7 win over Dodgers

Ian Anderson walks through NLCS Game 2 start, a Braves 8-7 win over Dodgers Ian Anderson joined the MLB on FOX crew to talk about his strong Game 2 start for the Atlanta Braves. He is just the second pitcher in MLB history with 4+...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this