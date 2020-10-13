Max Fried discusses Braves' NLCS Game 1 win over Dodgers with MLB on FOX crew Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Following the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Braves SP Max Fried joined the MLB on FOX crew. Hear Max discuss the win, how he attacked Dodgers hitters and much more. Following the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Braves SP Max Fried joined the MLB on FOX crew. Hear Max discuss the win, how he attacked Dodgers hitters and much more. 👓 View full article

