Simon Jordan reiterates proposals for Premier League to become ‘Netflix of football’ and launch their own streaming service for fans

Related videos from verified sources Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview



Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the internationalbreak sees them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Take a look at thestats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 21 hours ago Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview



Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 23 hours ago Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago

