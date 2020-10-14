Global  
 

Simon Jordan reiterates proposals for Premier League to become 'Netflix of football' and launch their own streaming service for fans

talkSPORT Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Simon Jordan has reiterated his idea for the Premier League to create a ‘Netflix-like’ subscription for football fans across the country. It was revealed last week that 15 matches in October not picked for live TV coverage will be shown live on Sky Sports and BT Sport Box Office. There was backlash from supporters and […]
