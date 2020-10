No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Dustin Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday, forcing the World No. 1 golfer's withdrawal from the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Johnson, 36, underwent a test after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 ahead of Thursday's opening round at Shadow Creek. Johnson, whose last outing came at last month's US Open,...