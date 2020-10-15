Global  
 

Southgate explains Grealish snub after leaving Aston Villa star on England bench

Daily Star Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Southgate explains Grealish snub after leaving Aston Villa star on England benchEngland succumbed to a 1-0 loss at Wembley to Denmark after former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen scored a penalty and fans were bemused at Jack Grealish not being used at all
