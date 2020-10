Moses leaves Chelsea again, joins Spartak Moscow on loan Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Victor Moses has left Chelsea for another loan spell, joining Russian side Spartak Moscow for the 2020-21 season. Moses, 29, last played for Premier League club Chelsea two years ago, and has since spent time on loan at Fenerbahce and Inter. The former Nigeria international joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012, but has been […]