Transfer news: Victor Moses completes SIXTH loan move away from Chelsea in eight years as Spartak Moscow tie up winger’s services for 2020/21 campaign
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Chelsea winger Victor Moses has joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal. The Nigerian has not played for Chelsea in more than two years and his move to Russia marks his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012. The 29-year-old spent time on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last […]
A Utah man has spent 20 years carving hundreds of intricate foam Jack O' Lanterns for his community to enjoy. Retiree Ken Klinker, 63, carves 50 to 60 foam pumpkins every year between September and Halloween to display in his yard and around his community in Farmington, Utah. Each of his...
This Christmas, Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from..