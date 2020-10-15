Transfer news: Victor Moses completes SIXTH loan move away from Chelsea in eight years as Spartak Moscow tie up winger’s services for 2020/21 campaign Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal. The Nigerian has not played for Chelsea in more than two years and his move to Russia marks his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012. The 29-year-old spent time on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last


