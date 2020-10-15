Global  
 

Transfer news: Victor Moses completes SIXTH loan move away from Chelsea in eight years as Spartak Moscow tie up winger’s services for 2020/21 campaign

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Chelsea winger Victor Moses has joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal. The Nigerian has not played for Chelsea in more than two years and his move to Russia marks his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012. The 29-year-old spent time on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last […]
Related news from verified sources

Chelsea's Victor Moses joins Spartak Moscow on loan

 BBC Local News: London -- Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses completes a season-long loan move to Russian side Spartak Moscow.
Sixth loan in eight years as Victor Moses exits Chelsea again

 The Nigerian wing-back is on the move once again - this time packing his bags and heading to the Russian Premier League
