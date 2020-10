'How can I be nervous?': Gayle back in business Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chris Gayle smashed 53 in his first outing this Indian Premier League season to give Kings XI Punjab their second win of the virus-hit Twenty20 tournament on Thursday. Gayle, the 41-year-old self-styled 'Universe Boss' who recently recovered from a stomach bug, smashed five sixes in his 45-ball knock. "It is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous?", said Gayle. 👓 View full article

