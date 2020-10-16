|
Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur will share the spoils with West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to Michael Owen. Spurs will host an in-form West Ham side in north London this weekend in pursuit of their third Premier League victory of the 2020-21 season. Tottenham were 6-1 winners against Manchester United at […]
