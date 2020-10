Longtime Sharks centre Joe Thornton joins Maple Leafs on 1-year deal Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 41-year-old forward Joe Thornton to a one-year contract worth $700,000 US. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this