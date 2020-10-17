Said Benrahma sends message to Brentford after West Ham transfer
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () New West Ham United signing Said Benrahma has taken to Instagram to send a message to the Brentford fans. West Ham have signed Benrahma from Brentford on a loan deal and have paid the Bees a loan fee of £5 million. As per the deal, the move will become permanent next summer, with the Hammers […]
West Ham are closing in on a £25million deal to sign Said Benrahma from Brentford, despite the fact he was never considered a priority transfer target by David... Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT •SoccerNews.com •Football.london