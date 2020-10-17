Global  
 

Said Benrahma sends message to Brentford after West Ham transfer

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
New West Ham United signing Said Benrahma has taken to Instagram to send a message to the Brentford fans. West Ham have signed Benrahma from Brentford on a loan deal and have paid the Bees a loan fee of £5 million. As per the deal, the move will become permanent next summer, with the Hammers […]
News video: Moyes hopeful over Benrahma deal

Moyes hopeful over Benrahma deal 00:48

 David Moyes says West Ham transfer target Said Benrahma has not failed his medical and the club remain hopeful over securing a deal for the Algeria winger.

