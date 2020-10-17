Jaguars plan to play Sunday after practice squad player's positive COVID-19 test
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test, announcing Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The initial result was confirmed by a second test Friday evening.
