Jurgen Klopp frustrated with VAR calls at Everton, Liverpool boss with worrying updates on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara injuries

talkSPORT Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp was understandably in a foul mood following Liverpool’s pulsating draw at Merseyside rivals Everton. The game finished 2-2, although it looked like Klopp’s men had nicked the win when Jordan Henderson’s stoppage-time strike went through Jordan Pickford and bounced into the net. However, Liverpool were denied the bragging rights as VAR disallowed the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions 01:02

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal figure for the Reds’ owners FenwaySports Group, and counterparts from Manchester United but received...

