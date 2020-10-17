Jurgen Klopp frustrated with VAR calls at Everton, Liverpool boss with worrying updates on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara injuries
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Jurgen Klopp was understandably in a foul mood following Liverpool’s pulsating draw at Merseyside rivals Everton. The game finished 2-2, although it looked like Klopp’s men had nicked the win when Jordan Henderson’s stoppage-time strike went through Jordan Pickford and bounced into the net. However, Liverpool were denied the bragging rights as VAR disallowed the […]
