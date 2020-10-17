Richarlison apologises to Thiago after Merseyside derby red card Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Everton star Richarlison has apologised for his challenge on Thiago Alcantara in Saturday’s Merseyside derby. Richarlison was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute of the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, having lunged in on Liverpool playmaker Thiago, who was making his first Premier League start. His dismissal looked to have cost Everton […] 👓 View full article

