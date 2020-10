Several Local Colleges, Universities Among Top 10 Best In Pennsylvania



Several colleges and universities in the Philadelphia region are among the top 10 in Pennsylvania, according to WalletHub's 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago

Friday Football Frenzy: More gridiron highlights, college football preview



Can't miss moments from Highlands vs. Cov Cath and Western Hills vs. Clark Montessori. Sports Anchor Caleb Noe has a preview of UK vs. Tennessee, Bengals vs. Colts and an update on UC's postponed game.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:00 Published 3 days ago