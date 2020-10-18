Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Wolves

Global  
 

The Sport Review Sunday, 18 October 2020
Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Wolves on Monday night. The Yorkshire side are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games to build some momentum upon their return to the top flight after a 16-year absence. Although Leeds lost […]
