Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Wolves Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Wolves on Monday night. The Yorkshire side are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games to build some momentum upon their return to the top flight after a 16-year absence. Although Leeds lost […] 👓 View full article

