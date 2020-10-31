Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Leicester City

The Sport Review Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Elland Road on Monday night. The Yorkshire side have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign following a return of 10 points from their opening six games. Leeds became the first Premier League team to beat Aston Villa […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview

We take a look at some of the statistics as Leeds prepare to meet ManchesterCity in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Couple celebrate their 50th anniversary doing the milk round together [Video]

Couple celebrate their 50th anniversary doing the milk round together

A loving couple have celebrated a staggering half a century running a milk round together - by delivering their 10th million pint. Sprightly Maureen, 83, and Derek Clancy 84, have devoted 50 years..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Leicester City

 Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to continue their fine start to the new season by claiming a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Elland Road on Monday night. The...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Leeds United

 Leeds United will end Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Premier League season when the Yorkshire club make the trip to Villa Park on Friday night, according...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson predicts surprise Aston Villa defeat to Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson predicts surprise Aston Villa defeat to Leeds United Aston Villa welcome Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United to Villa Park in the Premier League tonight and Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction on how the game will...
Lichfield Mercury


Tweets about this