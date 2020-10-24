Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

The Sport Review Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night. The Gunners will be looking to maintain their promising start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge. Arsenal have won three of their opening five Premier League […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester 01:01

 Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League.

