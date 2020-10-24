Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Man City

The Sport Review Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is predicting that West Ham United will hold Manchester City to a draw at the London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The Hammers have been in good form since bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in their opening fixture of the 2020-21 campaign at the London Stadium. West Ham came from […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview 01:19

 An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester [Video]

Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sends a message to those in Manchesteras the city heads into Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star [Video]

Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star

SWNYdelonte - [email protected]/ 646 873 7565/ [email protected] A friend of homeless former millionaire NBA star Delonte West has warned the addict is "paranoid" and needs professional help.The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference [Video]

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. "(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tottenham are...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this