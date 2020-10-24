|
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Man City
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is predicting that West Ham United will hold Manchester City to a draw at the London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The Hammers have been in good form since bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in their opening fixture of the 2020-21 campaign at the London Stadium. West Ham came from […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this