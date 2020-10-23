|
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Leeds United
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Leeds United will end Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Premier League season when the Yorkshire club make the trip to Villa Park on Friday night, according to Mark Lawrenson. The Yorkshire side will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road in their last Premier […]
