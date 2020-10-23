Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Leeds United

Global  
 

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to leave Villa Park with a point on Friday night when the Yorkshire side take on Aston Villa. Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night after Raul Jimenez netted a second-half winner at Elland Road to end the Yorkshire side’s three-game unbeaten run. […]
