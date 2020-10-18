Global  
 

Birthday wishes pour in as Anil Kumble turns 50

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble as the former India captain and coach turned 50 on Saturday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," tweeted Kohli.



