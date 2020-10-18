|
Birthday wishes pour in as Anil Kumble turns 50
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble as the former India captain and coach turned 50 on Saturday.
"Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," tweeted Kohli.
Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this