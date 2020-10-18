Birthday wishes pour in as Anil Kumble turns 50

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’



Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48 Published on September 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources From Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag: Cricket fraternity pour wishes to Anil Kumble on his 50th birthday Regarded as one of the most decorated spinners of all time, Kumble has appeared in a total of 132 Tests for India and bagged 619 wickets in the longest format of...

Zee News 5 days ago





Tweets about this