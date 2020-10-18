Global  
 

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo was not fit to bowl final over, says MS Dhoni

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday said he had to hand the ball to Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the match-deciding final over against Delhi Capitals since Dwayne Bravo, his preferred option, was not available due to fitness issues. Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and Bravo, who is very effective...
