Spurs player ratings: Kane and Ndombele dazzle but Bale misses crucial chance Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Here's how we rated the Tottenham Hotspur players after their 3-3 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League Here's how we rated the Tottenham Hotspur players after their 3-3 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this