Tom Brady, Buccaneers found winning formula in 38-10 win over Packers — Troy Aikman

FOX Sports Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Tom Brady, Buccaneers found winning formula in 38-10 win over Packers — Troy AikmanWith an efficient offensive attack and aggressive defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up their most impressive win of the season, a 38-10 drubbing of the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. FOX's Troy Aikman said the way Tampa played Sunday set out the winning formula for quarterback Tom Brady and Co. going forward.
