Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win

FOX Sports Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 winIn a back-and-forth battle in Game 7 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious, 4-3, thanks to Cody Bellinger's seventh inning solo home run. They advance to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Watch how it all went down in Game 7.
 Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers were confident about the Boys in Blue and the team did the city proud after advancing to the World Series on Sunday night, marking a huge postseason comeback. Jeff Nguyen reports.

