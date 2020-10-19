Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a back-and-forth battle in Game 7 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious, 4-3, thanks to Cody Bellinger's seventh inning solo home run. They advance to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Watch how it all went down in Game 7.


