Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton wins Dally M award in final round shock victory Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The Canberra Raiders may have been knocked out of the finals race but five-eighth Jack Wighton has been named the NRL's best player.Having won the Clive Churchill Medal on a losing team in 2019, Wighton proved to be one of the best... The Canberra Raiders may have been knocked out of the finals race but five-eighth Jack Wighton has been named the NRL's best player.Having won the Clive Churchill Medal on a losing team in 2019, Wighton proved to be one of the best... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this