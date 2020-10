Sources: Eagles TE Ertz expected out 3-4 weeks Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss three to four weeks with a high ankle sprain, sources told ESPN. running back Miles Sanders is expected out Thursday against the Giants with a knee injury. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this