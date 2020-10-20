Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh enters 2020 season with contract uncertainty

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Jim Harbaugh's deal with Michigan football is set to expire after the 2021 season, and there are no signs an extension will be finalized soon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Times and TV set for Michigan State, Michigan season openers [Video]

Times and TV set for Michigan State, Michigan season openers

The Big Ten announced kickoff times and TV for games on Saturday, October 24.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:21Published
2 Minnesota High School Football Teams Cancel Their Season Openers After Players Contract COVID-19 [Video]

2 Minnesota High School Football Teams Cancel Their Season Openers After Players Contract COVID-19

Two Minnesota High School football teams are canceling their season openers after players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published
MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass [Video]

MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass

On the first Press Pass of Season 8! Jack Ebling , Rico Beard and Tom Crawford covered college football, Michigan State University and University of Michigan , Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:29Published

Tweets about this