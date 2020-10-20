|
|
|
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh enters 2020 season with contract uncertainty
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Jim Harbaugh's deal with Michigan football is set to expire after the 2021 season, and there are no signs an extension will be finalized soon.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass
On the first Press Pass of Season 8! Jack Ebling , Rico Beard and Tom Crawford covered college football, Michigan State University and University of Michigan , Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:29Published
Tweets about this
|