Maple Leafs, Ilya Mikheyev avoid arbitration with 2-year contract Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Ilya Mikheyev have agreed to a two-year, $3.29 million US contract extension. The team announced the deal, which carries an average annual value of $1.645 million, on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this