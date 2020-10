UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi break record for FC Barcelona, Juventus and Lazio register wins Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Lionel Messi has extended his run of scoring at least one goal in the competition in 16 consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League as he scored his 116th goal in FC Barcelona's 5-1 win against Hungarian team Ferencvaros while Juventus coped well with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to the coronavirus. Lazio also...