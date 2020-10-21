Global  
 

Celtic eye Preston North End left-back Ben Davies

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Celtic are interested in signing Ben Davies from Preston North End in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. It has been reported that the Glasgow giants wanted to sign Davies in the summer transfer window, having identified him as a potential replacement for Kristoffer Ajer. Although no move materialised before the window closes […]
 Celtic could land themselves a bargain in January as they eye a pre-contract agreement with Preston North End colossus Ben Davies.
