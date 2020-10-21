|
Celtic eye Preston North End left-back Ben Davies
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Celtic are interested in signing Ben Davies from Preston North End in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. It has been reported that the Glasgow giants wanted to sign Davies in the summer transfer window, having identified him as a potential replacement for Kristoffer Ajer. Although no move materialised before the window closes […]
