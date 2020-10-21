Leon Goretzka is Bayern Munich’s muscle man as midfielder’s transformation was evident after Champions League final – and we thought Robert Lewandowski was ‘The Body’ Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Leon Goretzka’s transformation both on and off the pitch has been nothing short of remarkable. Not only has the Bayern Munich ace emerged as one of the very best box-to-box midfielders in the game, the 25-year-old has also gone through an extraordinary body transformation. After making the switch from Schalke to Bayern in 2018, Goretzka […] 👓 View full article

