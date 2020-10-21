Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leon Goretzka is Bayern Munich’s muscle man as midfielder’s transformation was evident after Champions League final – and we thought Robert Lewandowski was ‘The Body’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Leon Goretzka’s transformation both on and off the pitch has been nothing short of remarkable. Not only has the Bayern Munich ace emerged as one of the very best box-to-box midfielders in the game, the 25-year-old has also gone through an extraordinary body transformation. After making the switch from Schalke to Bayern in 2018, Goretzka […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance 02:12

 Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow [Video]

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:08Published
Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting [Video]

Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020)

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:10Published
Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich [Video]

Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this