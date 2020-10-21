|
Leon Goretzka is Bayern Munich’s muscle man as midfielder’s transformation was evident after Champions League final – and we thought Robert Lewandowski was ‘The Body’
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Leon Goretzka’s transformation both on and off the pitch has been nothing short of remarkable. Not only has the Bayern Munich ace emerged as one of the very best box-to-box midfielders in the game, the 25-year-old has also gone through an extraordinary body transformation. After making the switch from Schalke to Bayern in 2018, Goretzka […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this