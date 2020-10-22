Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League: Alvaro Morata double gets Juventus off the mark

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Alvaro Morata struck twice on Tuesday as Juventus made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to get their Champions League campaign off the mark with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev. Spain's Morata opened the scoring just after the break when he tapped in off a rebound and nodded in a second with six minutes to put Juventus second in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal [Video]

Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Morata double gets Juventus off the mark in Kiev

 Alvaro Morata struck twice as Juventus made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to get their Champions League campaign off the mark with a 2-0 win at Dynamo...
News24

Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Juventus: Morata gets Pirlo off to winning start in Champions League

 Andrea Pirlo claimed his first Champions League win as Juventus coach as Alvaro Morata’s second-half double secured a 2-0 victory at Dynamo Kiev. Juve have...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this