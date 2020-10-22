|
Champions League: Alvaro Morata double gets Juventus off the mark
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Alvaro Morata struck twice on Tuesday as Juventus made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to get their Champions League campaign off the mark with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev. Spain's Morata opened the scoring just after the break when he tapped in off a rebound and nodded in a second with six minutes to put Juventus second in...
|
|
|
