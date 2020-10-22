Champions League: Alvaro Morata double gets Juventus off the mark

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal



Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:07 Published on September 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Morata double gets Juventus off the mark in Kiev Alvaro Morata struck twice as Juventus made light of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to get their Champions League campaign off the mark with a 2-0 win at Dynamo...

News24 1 day ago



Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Juventus: Morata gets Pirlo off to winning start in Champions League Andrea Pirlo claimed his first Champions League win as Juventus coach as Alvaro Morata’s second-half double secured a 2-0 victory at Dynamo Kiev. Juve have...

SoccerNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this