Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Juventus: Morata gets Pirlo off to winning start in Champions League
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Andrea Pirlo claimed his first Champions League win as Juventus coach as Alvaro Morata’s second-half double secured a 2-0 victory at Dynamo Kiev. Juve have made an unconvincing start to life under the legendary former midfielder and are four points behind Serie A leaders Milan after four games. They were held to a 1-1 draw Crotone […]
