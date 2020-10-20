Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Juventus: Morata gets Pirlo off to winning start in Champions League Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Andrea Pirlo claimed his first Champions League win as Juventus coach as Alvaro Morata’s second-half double secured a 2-0 victory at Dynamo Kiev. Juve have made an unconvincing start to life under the legendary former midfielder and are four points behind Serie A leaders Milan after four games. They were held to a 1-1 draw Crotone […] 👓 View full article

