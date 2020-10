IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan has helped Rahul Chahar attack! Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Mumbai Indians' (MI) young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is among the Top 10 wicket-takers in *IPL-13* with 11 scalps in nine games. In the last IPL, Chahar finished with 13 wickets in as many matches and was placed 15th in the list of highest wicket-takers.



This change in attitude of going for wickets all the time is due to Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' director of cricket operations. "Zaheer bhai has helped me a lot. He has told me to attack all the time and not worry about getting hit for runs," Chahar told mid-day from Dubai yesterday.

