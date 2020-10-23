Lewis Hamilton eyes record win at Portuguese GP

Friday, 23 October 2020 () Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seek to continue their record-making progress as Formula One escapes in search of some autumnal sunshine at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit. Two weeks after shivering at the Nurburgring where the six-time champion drew level with Michael Schumacher on 91 wins,...
Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...