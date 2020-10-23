Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton eyes record win at Portuguese GP

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seek to continue their record-making progress as Formula One escapes in search of some autumnal sunshine at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit. Two weeks after shivering at the Nurburgring where the six-time champion drew level with Michael Schumacher on 91 wins,...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races 01:21

 Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
BBC News

Hamilton seeks record 92nd win on F1's return to Portugal

 Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seek to continue their record-making progress as Formula One escapes in search of some autumnal sunshine at this weekend's Portuguese...
Japan Today

Portuguese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton rewrites the F1 history, breaks Michael Schumacher's record wins tally

 Another win, another record broken by Lewis Hamilton as he cements his status as Formula One's GOAT by winning his record-breaking 92nd Grand Prix in Portugal.
DNA


