No. 14 Wisconsin dominates Illinois, 45-7, behind QB Graham Mertz’s record-tying 5 TD passes Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Redshirt quarterback Graham Mertz burst onto the scene for the Wisconsin Badgers, tossing five touchdown passes in a 45-7 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night. Mertz's five touchdowns tied a Wisconsin record for touchdown passes in a single game in program history.

