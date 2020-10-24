Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Verstappen plays down Lance Stroll insults

F1-Fansite Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Verstappen plays down Lance Stroll insultsOct.24 - Max Verstappen has played down the reaction to his radio insults following a crash with Lance Stroll during Friday practice in Portimao. The Dutchman let off an expletive-filled denunciation of the Racing Point driver, but what attracted the most negative attention was his choice of politically-incorrect insults. For instance, Verstappen called Canadian Stroll.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative 01:40

 Lance Stroll says he tested positive for COVID-19 after ifel Grand Prix but is now clear ahead of the next race in Portugal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this