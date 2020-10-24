|
Verstappen plays down Lance Stroll insults
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Oct.24 - Max Verstappen has played down the reaction to his radio insults following a crash with Lance Stroll during Friday practice in Portimao. The Dutchman let off an expletive-filled denunciation of the Racing Point driver, but what attracted the most negative attention was his choice of politically-incorrect insults. For instance, Verstappen called Canadian Stroll.....check out full post »
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this