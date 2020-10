Man United v Chelsea live stream: Premier League kick-off time, TV channel, how to watch and radio coverage Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Manchester United vs Chelsea headlines this weekend’s Premier League matches as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard face off. United saw off Newcastle last weekend while the Blues drew 3-3 at home to Southampton. Neither side has hit their top form yet this season and will want to lay down a marker this Saturday against […] 👓 View full article