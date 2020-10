#Drift§ansei✖ RT @StandardKenya: Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bundesliga… 7 minutes ago

The Standard Digital Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bunde… https://t.co/OJsRvtoOQD 9 minutes ago

Game Yetu Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bunde… https://t.co/Au9xDmC9jD 9 minutes ago

torre alain RT @MailSport: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich romp to easy victory https://t.co/RBwtF7EnK7 22 minutes ago

Harry Solomon 2nd 🇧🇯 🇹🇬⛵↔🇺🇸😢 RT @dw_sports: Alphonso Davies is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after suffering an injury against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern M… 35 minutes ago

Justin Van Acker RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Bayern Munich defeats Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0. With his hat trick today, Robert Lewandowski now has 10 goals this seas… 42 minutes ago

The Indian Express RT @IExpressSports: Robert Lewandowski has scored a hat trick to help Bayern Munich continue where it left off in the Bundesliga with a 5-0… 44 minutes ago