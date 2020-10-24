Bayern Munich 5-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Lewandowski hat-trick and Sane stunner clinch resounding Bund Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick before Leroy Sane struck the goal of the game as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 in the Bundesliga. In the latest instalment of his one-sided battle with defenders in the German top flight, it was a familiar story as Lewandowski came out on top, taking his haul to a startling 10 goals […] 👓 View full article

