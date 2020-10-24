Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville reacts to Thiago Silva’s display in Chelsea FC’s draw at Man United

The Sport Review Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Gary Neville praised Thiago Silva for his performance after the Brazilian defender helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Brazilian centre-half signed for the Blues on a free transfer after his release by PSG in the summer and he […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk [Video]

BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football. Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:42Published

Tweets about this