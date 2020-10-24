Global  
 

UFC 254 RESULT: Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jon Jones congratulate Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘The Eagle’ retires after beating Justin Gaethje

talkSPORT Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo led the tributes to the incredible career of Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian confirmed his retirement from MMA. The Russian leaves the sport as one of the greatest to ever step into the octagon after forcing Justin Gaethje to tap out in the second round of their lightweight title fight […]
