Jon Jones sends a message to anybody who believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is the GOAT after The Eagle retires from UFC

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Jon Jones hit out at those putting Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of him in the greatest of all time conversation. Khabib beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday to retain his lightweight world title and retired in the immediate aftermath. The Eagle quit the sport with a perfect 29-0 record and lost just two rounds […]
News video: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC 00:49

 Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his...

