Both teams to score at Southampton vs Everton 7/10 for Sunday’s Premier League showdown
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Competition: Premier League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 7/10 @ 888sport Looking to extend their stay at the top of the table, a high-flying Everton will make the trip to a resurging Southampton on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Southampton might have opened up the New Year with worrying back-to-back defeats, the […]
