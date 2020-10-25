Global  
 

Antonio Brown gets 'huge incentive if Buccaneers win the Super Bowl,' Peter Schrager

FOX Sports Sunday, 25 October 2020
Antonio Brown gets 'huge incentive if Buccaneers win the Super Bowl,' Peter SchragerPeter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to talk about Antonio Brown's upcoming signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tony Gonzalez reacts to the signing and talks about whether or not the Buccaneers will be a good fit.
