Antonio Brown gets 'huge incentive if Buccaneers win the Super Bowl,' Peter Schrager
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to talk about Antonio Brown's upcoming signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tony Gonzalez reacts to the signing and talks about whether or not the Buccaneers will be a good fit.
Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL. Schrager feels Jerry Jones overlooked red flags during the Dallas Cowboys offseason, discusses where Antonio Brown may land when he returns from suspension, talks Green Bay Packers leadership and more.