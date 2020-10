Rugby league: Melbourne Storm's Ryan Papenhuyzen's Grand Final magic leaves jaws on the floor Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Legacies are made on the big stage and on Sunday night Ryan Papenhuyzen showed he's more than made for the limelight.The Melbourne Storm fullback capped off a sensational season by tearing up ANZ Stadium as the Storm claimed a 26-20...

