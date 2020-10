WWE Hell in a Cell: Sasha Banks and Bayley have ‘the greatest women’s match of all-time’ – again Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Fans had been dying to see Sasha Banks and Bayley contest a major singles match on pay-per-view for a long time now, and they finally got it at Hell in a Cell. When they finally got it on, it was easily one of the Matches of the Year. Banks was able to get rid of […] 👓 View full article