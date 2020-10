Pirlo not worried ahead of Barcelona clash as Juventus held again Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Andrea Pirlo insisted he was unworried about Barcelona after Juventus were held to another draw in Serie A. Juve needed a 77th-minute equaliser from Dejan Kulusevski to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona, who went ahead through Andrea Favilli on Sunday. The Serie A champions are winless in two consecutive league games […] 👓 View full article

