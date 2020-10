Cards knock off unbeaten Seahawks in wild OT Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson late in overtime, setting the stage for a game-winning field goal by Zane Gonzalez that capped a wild Sunday night matchup between Arizona and Seattle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this